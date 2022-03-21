1 minute read
China EV maker Nio says has no plans to raise prices in short term
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (9866.HK) said on Monday that it had no intentions to raise prices in the short term, but that it would be flexible on its decision making given evolving circumstances.
Nio said in a statement that raw material prices and chip supply and demand were causing large changes to supply chain costs.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.