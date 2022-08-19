China extends NEV purchase tax exemption worth 100 bln yuan

A staff member hooks up a charging cable to an electric vehicle (EV) at a charging station in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China July 31, 2017. Picture taken July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China will extend its exemption of new energy vehicles' from purchase taxes to the end of 2023, creating tax cuts worth a total of 100 billion yuan, state media Xinhua quoted cabinet meeting as saying on Friday.

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra

