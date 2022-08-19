1 minute read
China extends NEV purchase tax exemption worth 100 bln yuan
BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China will extend its exemption of new energy vehicles' from purchase taxes to the end of 2023, creating tax cuts worth a total of 100 billion yuan, state media Xinhua quoted cabinet meeting as saying on Friday.
Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.