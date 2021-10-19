China industry ministry expects auto chips shortage to ease in Q4

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry expects the chips shortage that has impacted the automotive sector will ease in the fourth quarter of this year, a government official said on Tuesday.

Luo Junjie, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, made the comments at a government briefing.

