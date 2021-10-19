Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

China industry ministry expects auto chips shortage to ease in Q4

1 minute read

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry expects the chips shortage that has impacted the automotive sector will ease in the fourth quarter of this year, a government official said on Tuesday.

Luo Junjie, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, made the comments at a government briefing.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · October 18, 2021 · 12:04 PM UTC

Carmakers shift up a gear in race to go electric

With electric car sales soaring and regulations increasingly favouring zero-emission vehicles, a flurry of announcements on Monday showed how the global auto industry has kicked into a higher gear as it races to speed past the fossil-fuel car era.

Autos & Transportation
Geely's Volvo Cars sets IPO price range, seeking up to $23 billion valuation
Autos & Transportation
Maserati delays Grecale SUV launch due to chip shortage
Autos & Transportation
Before debt woes, China Evergrande's ambitious car making goals stunned industry
Autos & Transportation
Surge in goods from China strains Russia's railway network