Tesla charging stations are pictured in a parking lot in Shanghai, China March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

China's market regulator said on Wednesday that it has urged U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) to ensure its product quality in China, following an incident at the Shanghai auto show that drew wide attention in social media.

An unhappy customer at the show clambered on top of a Tesla vehicle to protest over the company's handling of her complaints about malfunctioning brakes in one of its cars.

