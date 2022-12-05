China revises rules for provision of online ride-hailing services















BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China has revised rules for the provision of online ride-hailing services, the Ministry of Transport said on Monday.

Ride-hailing companies can be fined up to 30,000 yuan ($4,315) for failing to obtain operating permits, according to a statement on the ministry website.

($1 = 6.9515 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams











