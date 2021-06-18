China must develop unified, open-source smart car OS -ex-minister

China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei speaks at the annual session of China Development Forum (CDF) 2018 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI, June 18 (Reuters) - China, the world's biggest auto market, should develop its own unified, open-source operating system (OS) for smart vehicles, as well as auto chips, to maintain its advantage in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, an ex-industry minister said on Friday.

Miao Wei, formerly of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, made the remarks at an industry conference in Shanghai held by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

China should learn from the United States' curbs on Chinese technology companies and boost its independence in vehicle-related technology, Miao also said.

U.S. President Joe Biden in April said the United States must ramp up production of electric vehicles to catch and surpass China. read more

The Harmony operating system of Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (HWT.UL) can be used in vehicles as well as smartphones. read more

