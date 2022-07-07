1 minute read
China studying extending tax exemption for NEVs - commerce ministry
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SHANGHAI, July 7 (Reuters) - China is studying the possibility of extending a tax exemption for new electric vehicles (EV) as part of a raft of efforts to spur vehicle consumption in the country, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
It also announced a series of measures to encourage trade-ins of old vehicles and support the second-hand market.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.