China studying extending tax exemption for NEVs - commerce ministry

An electric vehicle (EV) charging point and wheels are seen displayed at the HiPhi booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, July 7 (Reuters) - China is studying the possibility of extending a tax exemption for new electric vehicles (EV) as part of a raft of efforts to spur vehicle consumption in the country, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

It also announced a series of measures to encourage trade-ins of old vehicles and support the second-hand market.

Reporting by Brenda Goh

