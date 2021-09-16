Skip to main content

China tells firms to boost cyber, data security oversight on connected vehicles

Cars wait in traffic in Shanghai, China March 10, 2021. Picture taken March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

SHANGHAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry published a notice on Thursday telling companies to step up cyber and data security oversight over connected vehicles, saying that security risks in the industry had become increasingly prominent.

All relevant companies should establish data security management systems and regularly assess risks from network attacks, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement.

