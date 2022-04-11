China vehicle sales fall 11.7% in March after 2 months of increase

Cars drive on the road during the morning rush hour in Beijing, China, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - Auto sales in China fell 11.7% in March versus an 18.7% rise in February, industry data showed on Monday, as the country's zero COVID-19 policies kept people from shopping for cars.

Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing

