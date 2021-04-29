Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Autos & TransportationChina's Baidu to launch paid driverless ride-hailing services in Beijing

Reuters
1 minute read

People walk near a Baidu logo at the company headquarters in Beijing, China April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

China's tech giant Baidu will launch paid driverless robotaxi services in Beijing from May 2, the company said on Thursday, making it the first Chinese company to offer autonomous driving robotaxi services to paying users.

Baidu's driverless Apollo Robotaxi, to be first launched in the Chinese capital's Shougang Park, will operate without a safety driver behind the steering wheel, Baidu said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · April 28, 2021 · 11:19 PM UTCU.S. safety board to release report on Texas Tesla crash within a month

The U.S. transport safety board is working to publish as soon as possible a preliminary report on a recent Tesla (TSLA.O) vehicle crash in Texas in which local police said no one was in the driver's seat, a senior official told Reuters, acknowledging public confusion over the fatal accident.

Autos & TransportationFord posts profit, says chip shortage to slash Q2 output by 50%
Autos & TransportationFord says chip shortage to halve Q2 vehicle output, but could ease this summer
Autos & TransportationUnited Auto Workers presses GM, Ford on unionizing battery plants
Autos & TransportationCascade Investment says "fully supports" talks between CN Rail and Kansas City Southern