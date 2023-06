BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ), on Friday announced new sub-brand FANG CHENG BAO for its new energy vehicle models.

It expects to launch the first model of the new sub-brand as an SUV code-named SF this year, BYD said in a statement.

