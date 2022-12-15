China's BYD to launch new "professional and personal" EV in 2023 - executive

The BYD Atto 3 EV car is displayed at the 39 Thailand International Motor Expo, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Files

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co will launch a new "professional and personal" electric car brand in 2023, Brian Luo, the company's branding assistant general manager, said on Thursday.

The new brand will be an addition to Yangwang, a premium brand slated for launch in the first quarter of 2023.

