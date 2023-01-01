China's BYD raises car prices after subsidy cuts















SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Leading Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD Co has adjusted its product prices starting from Jan. 1, citing the impact of reduced subsidies for new energy vehicles since November last year.

Official guidance prices will rise by between 2,000 yuan ($290) and 6,000 yuan for its various models, the company said on its official Weibo account.

($1 = 6.8972 yuan)

