China's BYD scraps plan to spin off semiconductor firm for listing
HONG KONG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd's (002594.SZ) on Tuesday said it has scrapped plans to list its chip unit in China, according to a filing on Shenzhen stock exchange.
The termination of the plan will not have a significant adverse impact on the company's existing production and operation activities, it added.
According to the prospectus, the chip unit aimed to raise 2 billion yuan ($281.22 million) to fund projects and replenish capital.
Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Louise Heavens
