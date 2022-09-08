1 minute read
China's BYD to set up EV plant in Thailand
BANGKOK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD on Thursday announced it would set up a facility in Thailand to start producing 150,000 passenger cars a year from 2024.
BYD announced in a joint statement with Thai industrial developer WHA Group (WHA.BK) that a purchase agreement had been signed for 96 hectares of land for the plant.
