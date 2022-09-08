China's BYD to set up EV plant in Thailand

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The BYD logo is pictures on its Qin EV300 model during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BANGKOK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD on Thursday announced it would set up a facility in Thailand to start producing 150,000 passenger cars a year from 2024.

BYD announced in a joint statement with Thai industrial developer WHA Group (WHA.BK) that a purchase agreement had been signed for 96 hectares of land for the plant.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Martin Petty

