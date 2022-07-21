China's BYD to start selling electric vehicles in Japan next year

People visit the BYD booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD (002594.SZ) will start selling battery electric cars in Japan next year, marking its entry into Japan's passenger car market, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The Shenzhen-based auto and battery producer, which includes Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) as an investor, held a brand conference in Tokyo and announced plans to start selling a small all-electric battery car called the ATTO 3 at the start of next year, followed by two additional EV models later in 2023.

The move comes as part of BYD's current push to establish a presence in the global marketplace.

It has already started selling electric cars and plug-in electric hybrids in markets around the world, including Norway, New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil, Costa Rica and Colombia.

Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing

