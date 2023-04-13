China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron















HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global showed off a robotaxi concept car it called "Didi Neuron" during a company event broadcast online on Thursday, which has robotic arms that can help passengers pick up bottles of water or carry their luggage.

The blue and white vehicle was unveiled by Didi Autonomous Driving COO Meng Xing.

Reporting by Josh Ye, writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Bernadette Baum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.