Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

China's DiDi to list on New York Stock Exchange

2 minute read

A Didi logo is seen at the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

June 24 (Reuters) - DiDi Global Inc., China's largest ride-hailing company, said in a filing on Thursday it would list on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company said it would offer 288 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in its initial public offering (IPO). Four ADSs would represent one Class A ordinary share.

Backed by Asia's largest technology investment firms, SoftBank (9984.T), Alibaba (9988.HK) and Tencent (0700.HK), DiDi is gearing up for what is expected to be the world's biggest IPO this year.

DiDi set a placeholder amount of $4.6 billion for the IPO. The IPO could rake in as much as $10 billion for the company when it sets terms, Reuters had reported. read more

Goldman Sachs (Asia), Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the IPO.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 6:40 PM UTCU.S. infrastructure deal would fund electric buses, charging stations

A bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure framework does not contain new money for electric vehicle rebates but would spend $15 billion to boost EV charging stations and buy electric school and transit buses, the White House said in a fact sheet.

Autos & TransportationSkoda aims for at least half its European car sales by 2030 to be electric
Autos & TransportationFerrari unveils $320,000 hybrid sports car in its race to electric
Autos & TransportationRenault-Nissan rejig how they manage Daimler partnership - sources
Autos & TransportationVolvo's electric XC90 SUV to include lidar as standard equipment next year