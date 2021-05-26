Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & TransportationChina's EV maker Li Auto expects monthly sales to reach 10,000 cars in Sept

Reuters
2 minute read
1/2

The logo of Li Auto, formerly Lixiang Automotive, is seen on a steering wheel of a car at the company's showroom in Beijing, China, Jan. 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

China's electric vehicle maker Li Auto expects sales to reach 10,000 cars a month from September and will expand its sales network, executives said on Wednesday.

Li Auto President Shen Yanan said Li Auto, which has only one model, expects monthly sales of its facelifted Li ONE extended-range electric sport-utility vehicle model to nearly double by September. It sold 5,539 cars in April.

Shen said the firm would expand its sales network and continue to use a direct-sales model strategy to sell its vehicles, adding that it is building a team to research selling overseas. It has 75 stores in more than 50 Chinese cities.

Li Auto, with a market capitalisation of $18 billion, is competing with Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and a swathe of Chinese EV makers, including Nio Inc (NIO.N) and Xpeng Inc (XPEV.N).

CEO Li Xiang said Li Auto plans to invest 3 billion yuan in research and development this year, and expects that number to grow.

Li said he open to further fundraising options including bonds, loans and follow-ons.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 1:14 AM UTCGM says UAW 'well positioned' to represent workers at battery JV

General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Tuesday the United Auto Workers union is "well positioned" to represent more than 2,300 workers at new U.S. joint venture battery plants with Korea's LG Chem (051910.KS).

Autos & TransportationChina's EV maker Li Auto expects monthly sales to reach 10,000 cars in Sept
Autos & TransportationEXCLUSIVE BMW, VW to face lowered EU fines over emissions collusion -source
Autos & TransportationVW says Lamborghini is not for sale after reported $9.2 bln bid
Autos & TransportationTesla sets up China site to store car data locally