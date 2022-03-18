1 minute read
China's ev maker Xpeng will raise prices from March 21
BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Chinese Energy Vehicle Maker Xpeng Inc (9868.HK) said on Friday it will raise its prices for on-sale vehicles before subsidy from March 21 due to the rising costs of raw materials.
Xpeng will raise its prices by between 10,100 yuan ($1,590) and 20,000 yuan, the company said in its official Wechat account.
($1 = 6.3626 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson
