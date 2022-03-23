China's Geely Automobile posts 12% fall in 2021 profit

The Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI, March 23 (Reuters) - China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (0175.HK) said on Wednesday its 2021 net profit fell 12%, as auto sales in the world's biggest market were hit by the coronavirus pandemic and chip shortages.

Geely Automobile, the world's highest-profile Chinese automaker, thanks to investments in Volvo Cars and Daimler AG , posted 2021 profit of 4.85 billion yuan ($761.64 million), versus 5.53 billion in 2020.

($1=6.3678 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Brenda Goh

