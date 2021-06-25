Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Chinese automaker Geely Auto scraps STAR Market listing plan

The Geely logo is seen on its vehicle during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) - China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (0175.HK) said on Friday it is dropping plans to list new shares on the mainland's Nasdaq-like STAR Market.

Zhejiang-based Geely Auto, China's highest-profile automaker thanks to parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's (GEELY.UL) investments in Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) and Volvo Cars, is listed in Hong Kong with a market capitalisation of HK$255 billion ($32.85 billion).

In September, Geely Auto said in a filing that it planned to raise 20 billion yuan ($3.10 billion) from the STAR Market listing.

Geely Auto is aiming to sell over 1.5 million vehicles this year. It also said would seek external funding for its newly-launched electric Zeekr brand.

In February, Geely Auto said it abandoned merger plan with sister company Volvo Cars.

($1 = 7.7615 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 6.4560 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; editing by Jason Neely

