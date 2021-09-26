Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

China's Geely to set up 5,000 battery swapping stations by 2025

1 minute read

The Geely logo is seen at a car dealership in Shanghai, China August 17, 2021. Picture taken August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

BEIJING, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China's Geely (GEELY.UL) aims to set up 5,000 battery swapping stations for electric vehicles (EV) globally by 2025, as sales grow in the world's biggest vehicle market, the automaker said in a statement on Sunday.

A battery swapping station allows drivers to change car batteries to power the rides. Chinese automaker Nio Inc (NIO.N) plans to have 4,000 battery swapping stations globally by 2025.

China is promoting EV-related infrastructure facilities, including charging stations and battery swapping stations.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 9:01 AM UTC

China's Geely to set up 5,000 battery swapping stations by 2025

China's Geely (GEELY.UL) aims to set up 5,000 battery swapping stations for electric vehicles (EV) globally by 2025, as sales grow in the world's biggest vehicle market, the automaker said in a statement on Sunday.

Autos & Transportation
Tesla Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage -sources
Autos & Transportation
New semiconductor plants will end global auto chip shortage next year -Tesla's Musk
Autos & Transportation
Mercedes-Benz customers waiting more than a year for cars due to chip shortage - CEO in FAZ
Autos & Transportation
Carnival says cruise bookings for 2022 second half above pre-pandemic levels