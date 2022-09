The Geely logo is seen at a car dealership in Shanghai, China August 17, 2021. Picture taken August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo















Sept 30 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (0175.HK) said on Friday that it had taken a 7.6% stake in British luxury carmaker Aston Martin (AML.L).

Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.