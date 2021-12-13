Great Wall Motor withdraws interest in Spain's Nissan plant -unions

The logo of Nissan is seen through a fence at Nissan factory at Zona Franca during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Barcelona, Spain, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor (601633.SS)has withdrawn its interest in taking over Nissan's (7201.T) main plant in Barcelona which is scheduled to shut by year-end, Nissan unions said on Monday.

Great Wall, Spain's Industry Ministry and Catalonia's regional government business department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Coming just weeks before Nissan's three Barcelona plants are scheduled to close, the decision is a blow to authorities and leaves the fate of around 1,600 direct jobs up in the air, as GWM was the main contender to take over the largest factory.

Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said last week she expected a "positive response" from GWM by Dec 17, when a meeting on the plants' future will be held.

Her ministry had made an improved proposal to the Chinese company after it had reportedly cast doubts on its initial interest in the plant.

