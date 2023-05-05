China's industry ministry issues draft data standards for smart vehicles















SHANGHAI, May 5 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry issued on Friday a series of draft technical standards including cybersecurity requirements for vehicles, with the country moving to tighten data regulation as cars become more intelligent.

Among the proposed rules, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology plans to ban smart vehicles in China from transferring data directly abroad, pushing them instead to use domestic cloud services.

It would also require vehicles with autonomous driving capabilities to be equipped with data storage systems for accident liability assessments.

Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Jan Harvey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.