China's Xpeng to be added to FTSE's equity indexes on July 8

An XPeng Inc. P7 performance electric vehicle is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the Chinese company's IPO trading under the stock symbol "XPEV" in New York, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

SHANGHAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng's American Depositary Receipts will be added to FTSE Russell's global equity indexes on July 8, the index publisher said.

Xpeng shares will be included in the FTSE All-World Index, the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, and the FTSE Emerging Index, FTSE Russell said in a statement on its website.

The announcement came after Guangzhou-based Xpeng said on Wednesday it would raise $1.8 billion in a Hong Kong dual primary listing to expand its product line-up and develop its technology. read more

The company said on Thursday that it delivered 17,398 vehicles in the second quarter, a five-fold increase from a year earlier.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

