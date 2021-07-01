Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

China's Xpeng to be added to FTSE's equity indexes on July 8

1 minute read

An XPeng Inc. P7 performance electric vehicle is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the Chinese company's IPO trading under the stock symbol "XPEV" in New York, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

SHANGHAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng's American Depositary Receipts will be added to FTSE Russell's global equity indexes on July 8, the index publisher said.

Xpeng shares will be included in the FTSE All-World Index, the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, and the FTSE Emerging Index, FTSE Russell said in a statement on its website.

The announcement came after Guangzhou-based Xpeng said on Wednesday it would raise $1.8 billion in a Hong Kong dual primary listing to expand its product line-up and develop its technology. read more

The company said on Thursday that it delivered 17,398 vehicles in the second quarter, a five-fold increase from a year earlier.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · July 1, 2021 · 10:51 PM UTCU.S. quarterly auto sales jump on strong SUV demand, shift to EVs

U.S. automakers on Thursday reported a sharp rise in quarterly sales on strong demand for SUVs and pointed to the trend continuing into 2022, as more people shift to private conveyance and new electric vehicles (EVs) line up for launch.

Autos & TransportationVolkswagen sees strongest first-half U.S. sales since 1973
Autos & TransportationNissan says: we're in the UK for the long term
Autos & TransportationNew recycling techniques set to make electric vehicles greener
Autos & TransportationGermany to have 1 million electric cars on the road in July - paper