China's Xpeng cuts prices on some models starting Tuesday















BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Xpeng (9868.HK) on Tuesday announced price cuts for some models in the country in a notice on its official WeChat account.

The move came after automaker Seres Group (601127.SS) cut starting prices for its Aito electric cars by 30,000 yuan ($4,440) last Friday, following earlier price cuts by Tesla (TSLA.O) and fuelling expectations of a wider price war.

($1 = 6.7610 yuan)

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.