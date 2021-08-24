Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Chinese automaker Changan aims to sell 3 million cars annually in 2025

A picture shows the emblem of the Changan automobile maker at the IEEV New Energy Vehicles Exhibition in Beijing, China October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China's Changan (000625.SZ) aims to sell three million vehicles a year in 2025, and 4.5 million units annually in 2030, its chairman Zhu Huarong said on Tuesday.

Thirty percent of its sales in 2030 will be outside China, Zhu said. Changan, which is developing electric vehicles (EV) with Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) and battery maker CATL (300750.SZ), plans to invest 150 billion yuan ($23.14 billion) in smart electric vehicle industry in the next five years.

($1 = 6.4818 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill

