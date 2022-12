Dec 13 (Reuters) - China's Geely Automobile (0175.HK) on Tuesday said its upmarket electric car brand, Zeekr, had confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Dec. 7, in what would be the first major Chinese float in the United States in over 1-1/2 years.

