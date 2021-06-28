Chinese EV battery maker CATL extends deal with Tesla

A Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle battery maker CATL (300750.SZ) said on Monday it has extended a battery supply deal with U.S. EV maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) to 2025.

Ningde-based CATL said in a stock exchange filing that it would supply battery cells to Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, until December 2025.

Other Tesla battery suppliers include Panasonic Corp (6752.T) and LG Energy Solution.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.