Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Chinese EV battery maker CATL extends deal with Tesla

1 minute read
1/2

A Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle battery maker CATL (300750.SZ) said on Monday it has extended a battery supply deal with U.S. EV maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) to 2025.

Ningde-based CATL said in a stock exchange filing that it would supply battery cells to Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, until December 2025.

Other Tesla battery suppliers include Panasonic Corp (6752.T) and LG Energy Solution.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 9:35 AM UTCEmbattled parent of BMW's China partner names new chairman

Shen Tiedong has been named as chairman of Huachen Group, parent of BMW's (BMWG.DE) China partner Brilliance Auto (1114.HK), according to a Brilliance Auto wechat post on Monday.

Autos & TransportationUnited Airlines closes in on $30 bln post-pandemic jet order
Autos & TransportationRenault seals electric car battery deals with Envision, Verkor
Autos & TransportationUnited Airlines expects to post positive income before tax in July
Autos & TransportationNissan may confirm this week it is building a battery plant in UK - Sky