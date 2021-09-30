Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Chip shortage leads carmaker Opel to shut German plant until 2022

1 minute read

The Opel headquarters are pictured as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Ruesselsheim, Germany, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Carmaker Opel, which is part of the Stellantis (STLA.MI) group, said on Thursday it will close one of its plants in Germany until at least the end of the year due to chip shortages.

Production at the Eisenach plant, which makes internal combustion engine and hybrid electric cars, should start again in 2022, although an Opel spokesperson could not specify a date.

Some 1,300 workers employed at the plant will be temporarily laid off, Opel said, with a separate plant in France picking up some of the production.

Stellantis has halted production at other plants, including in Europe and Canada, forecasting that it would make 1.4 million fewer vehicles this year due to the chip shortage. read more

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 7:05 AM UTC

China's electric carmakers make their move on Europe

China's electric carmakers are darting into Europe, hoping to catch traditional auto giants cold and seize a slice of a market supercharged by the continent's drive towards zero emissions.

Autos & Transportation
Chief executive of VW's truck unit Traton replaced by Scania boss
Autos & Transportation
Analysis: Auto industry wonders whether Ford-SK battery plants will sport the union label
Autos & Transportation
KBA orders recall of 200,000 VW T6 multivans over door-locking mechanism
Autos & Transportation
Virgin Atlantic delays IPO plan until early 2022 -source