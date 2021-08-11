Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Chip shortage prompts production halt at Volvo Cars in Gothenburg

2 minute read
1/2

Inside view of a Volvo Cars factory in Torslanda, Gothenburg, Sweden April 17,2020. Adam Ihse/TT News Agency/via REUTERS /File photo

STOCKHOLM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Holding (GEELY.UL), will temporarily stop production at its Swedish plant in Gothenburg due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, it said on Wednesday.

A global chip shortage has hit manufacturing, with automakers cutting down on production and electronic device makers struggling to keep up with a pandemic-led surge in demand for phones, TVs and gaming consoles.

"Production at Torslanda will be paused temporarily from this evening due to a material shortage linked with the semiconductor issue," Volvo Cars said in an emailed statement.

"Production will restart as soon as possible, at the latest before next week," the Swedish carmaker, which in June halted production at its Belgian plant in Ghent for a week, said.

Volvo Cars, which last month reported a return to profit in the first half as demand for electric cars grows, is considering listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange this year. read more

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · August 10, 2021 · 9:51 AM UTCTesla sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July, local sales plunged m/m

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July, including 24,347 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

Autos & TransportationU.S. reaches deal with Mexican auto parts factory in USMCA labor complaint
Autos & TransportationU.S. House bill would give tax credit for rare earth magnets
Autos & TransportationInflation risk or profit engine? High car prices are both
Autos & TransportationChina auto sales tumble for a third straight month in July