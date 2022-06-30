CMA CGM to lower some French shipping rates to curb inflation

A shipping container belonging to CMA CGM passes through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - Shipping giant CMA CGM [RIC:RIC:CMACG.UL] said on Thursday it would reduce container shipping rates for some common consumer products imported in France to support government steps to curb inflation. read more

The group will from Aug. 1 reduced shipping rates by 500 euros ($520.10) per 40-foot container for consumer products imported by retailer customers in France, CMA CGM said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9614 euros)

Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Tassilo Hummel, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.