CNH Industrial names Francesco Tanzi CFO of Iveco post spin-off

Flags with CNH Industrial logo are pictured outside CNH Industrial building in Turin, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/ Massimo Pinca/File Photo

MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Italian-American vehicle maker CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI) said on Tuesday it had appointed Francesco Tanzi as chief financial officer of its commercial vehicle unit Iveco after its planned spin-off early next year.

CNH Industrial said in 2019 it planned to split in two and separately list its lower-margin Iveco truck and bus units along with its FPT engine division to boost asset values and streamline its businesses.

Tanzi will join Iveco on Jan. 1 after stepping down from his role as CFO at tyre manufacturer Pirelli (PIRC.MI), a position he has held for the past 12 years.

Earlier this year CNH Industrial, which is controlled by Exor (EXOR.MI), the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, nominated its president for commercial and speciality vehicles unit Gerrit Marx as chief executive of the new Iveco group.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing Giulio Piovaccari

