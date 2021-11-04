CNH Industrial tops operating profit forecast in Q3 but cautious on FY

Flags with CNH Industrial logo are pictured outside CNH Industrial building in Turin, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/ Massimo Pinca/File Photo

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Italian American vehicle maker CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI) said on Thursday its operating profit almost doubled in the third quarter supported by a strong performance of its agriculture business, but was more cautious on its full year outlook.

The maker of farm machinery, construction equipment, Iveco commercial vehicles and powertrains, said its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of industrial activities stood at $469 million in the July-September period, versus a $238 million operating profit a year earlier.

That topped a $437 million forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

Milan-listed shares in CNH Industrial reversed earlier gains after results and were down 1% by 1115 GMT.

