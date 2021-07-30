Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Vehicle maker CNH Industrial ups forecasts after beating quarterly expectations

2 minute read

Flags with CNH Industrial logo are pictured outside CNH Industrial building in Turin, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/ Massimo Pinca/File Photo

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian-American vehicle maker CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI) on Friday improved its revenue and cash forecasts for this year after its results widely exceeded expectations in the second quarter, as it benefited from an industry cyclical upturn.

"Despite ongoing supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures, the continued strength of our end markets in conjunction with aggressive pricing activity, margin expansion initiatives ... propelled us to record second quarter earnings," Chief Executive Scott Wine said in a statement.

The maker of farm machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains, said its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of industrial activities stood at $699 million in the second quarter, versus a $58 million loss a year earlier.

That compares with a $496 million forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

Sales at the group's industrial activities rose 65% in the April-June period to $8.49 billion, topping a $7.06 billion analyst forecast.

Milan-listed shares in CNH Industrial turned positive after results were published and by 1235 GMT were up 1.3%.

"CNH Industrial is poised for a noteworthy second half," Wine said.

The group on Friday guided for sales from industrial activities to grow this year by 24%-28% including currency translation effects, versus a previously already improved forecast of between 14%-18%.

Free cash flow is now seen positive in excess of $1 billion this year, from a previous forecast of $0.6 billion-$1.0 billion.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · July 29, 2021 · 9:27 PM UTCBiden wants U.S automakers to pledge 40% electric vehicles by 2030 -sources

The White House has told U.S. automakers it wants them to back a voluntary pledge of at least 40% of new vehicles sales being electric by 2030 as it works to reduce greenhouse gas pollution, sources briefed on the matter said.

Autos & TransportationU.S. charges Nikola founder Trevor Milton with lying to investors
Autos & TransportationVolkswagen's top brands flag chip risk in months ahead
Autos & TransportationRenault sees 2021 profit despite chip crunch, raw material costs
Autos & TransportationVW's Skoda Auto raises deliveries to 515,300 cars in H1