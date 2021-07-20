Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Consumer Reports says Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' software lacks safeguards

1 minute read

The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Consumer Reports said Tuesday that Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) "Full Self-Driving" software lacks safeguards and raised concerns the system's use on public roads puts the public at risk citing reports from drivers.

The influential consumer publication cited videos posted on social media of drivers using it and raised concerns about issues including "vehicles missing turns, scraping against bushes, and heading toward parked cars." Consumer Reports said it plans to independently test the software update known as FSD Beta 9, as soon as its Model Y receives the update.

Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson

