Continental fraud probe widens to include three former managers - WirtschaftsWoche

The logo of Continental AG, a German automotive manufacturing company specialized in tyres, brakes and car safety products is pictured on a rim at the company's stand during the Hannover Fair in Hanover, Germany, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - An emissions scandal investigation into Continental (CONG.DE) has widened to include three people formerly in leading management roles at the company, the WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported.

The German automotive supplier could face a fine as a result of the probe into alleged aiding and abetting of fraud by omission, which is being conducted by the Frankfurt prosecutor's office, according to the report.

Continental is already under investigation by the Hanover prosecutor, which may also result in a fine. read more

Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray

