Continental manager admits involvement in diesel scandal, incriminates others, prosecutors say

Companies Continental AG Follow

Volkswagen AG Follow















BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - A technical project manager at Continental (CONG.DE) has admitted to involvement in the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) diesel scandal and incriminated other defendants, German prosecutors told Reuters on Friday.

The unidentified individual admitted to having knowledge of and involvement in the illegal use of so-called defeat devices in Volkswagen diesel vehicles, the prosecutor's office said, adding the person would be treated with leniency during sentencing as a result of the statements.

The defeat devices, disclosed in 2015, were used to cheat engine emissions test and triggered the biggest corporate scandal in Volkswagen's history.

Other accused individuals had contacted the prosecutor's office "to make confessional statements", the office added.

A total of 60 people are under investigation for aiding and abetting fraud, breach of trust and aiding and abetting breach of trust, prosecutors said.

Continental declined to comment.

In November 2021, the public prosecutor's office expanded its investigations into the Volkswagen diesel scandal to include former top managers at Continental.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.