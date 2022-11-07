Continental: Some data stolen in August cyberattack















BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German tyre and automotive parts maker Continental said on Monday that a cyberattack it reported in August had resulted in some data being stolen from the company.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, said a spokesperson for the company in a statement.

German daily Handelsblatt earlier on Monday reported that 40 terabyte of data had been stolen during the attack, and that the cyberattackers had demanded ransom.

Reporting by Jan C. Schwartz, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Maria Sheahan











