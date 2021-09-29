Skip to main content

Cost-cutting Renault aims to shrink Paris region office space by half

1 minute read

The logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Les Sorinieres, near Nantes, France, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) said on Wednesday it was considering cutting back on the real estate it occupies in the Paris region by 50% by 2025, a move that could save at least 60 million euros ($51.22 million), a spokesperson said.

The property shift, affecting both offices it rents and owns, would affect white collar workers at the company in the Ile-de-France, and not engineering sites, the spokesperson added. ($1 = 1.1714 euros)

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

