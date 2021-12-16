Cruise CEO Ammann leaving GM self-driving unit

Dan Ammann, chief executive officer of Cruise, a Honda and General Motors self-driving car partnership, speaks on stage at the launch of the Cruise Origin autonomous vehicle in San Francisco, California, U.S. January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - General Motors Co's (GM.N) self-driving technology unit Cruise's Chief Executive Officer Dan Ammann is leaving the company, the U.S. automaker said Thursday.

GM said Kyle Vogt, Cruise president and chief technical officer, will serve as interim CEO. In addition, Wesley Bush, the former chairman and CEO of Northrop Grumman and a GM board member, will join the Cruise board, the automaker said.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft

