Autos & Transportation
Cruise CEO Ammann leaving GM self-driving unit
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - General Motors Co's (GM.N) self-driving technology unit Cruise's Chief Executive Officer Dan Ammann is leaving the company, the U.S. automaker said Thursday.
GM said Kyle Vogt, Cruise president and chief technical officer, will serve as interim CEO. In addition, Wesley Bush, the former chairman and CEO of Northrop Grumman and a GM board member, will join the Cruise board, the automaker said.
Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.