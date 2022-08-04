1 minute read
Cummins workers to get $2,785 cost-of-living payment - UK union Unite
LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Unite trade union has negotiated a 2,300 pounds ($2,785.30) cost-of-living payment that will cover 2,730 workers at U.S. truck engine maker Cummins , the union said on Thursday.
"The payment was agreed after Unite reps at the company raised the severe problems that workers were having with making ends meet as a result of rampant inflation," Unite said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8258 pounds)
