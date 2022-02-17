Czech car production falls 11% in January as chip shortage weighs

PRAGUE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Czech passenger car production fell by 11.4% year-on-year to 92,657 vehicles in January, posting its lowest result for that month since 2010 as the chip shortage continued to weigh, the Czech Automotive Industry Association (AutoSAP) said on its website on Thursday.

AutoSAP said, though, it expected the situation to stabilise in 2022 and show a rebound in full-year figures.

Reporting by Jason Hovet

