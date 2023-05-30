Daimler CEO: Toyota truck deal will make us less dependent on Chinese market















HAMBURG, May 30 (Reuters) - A deal between Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) and Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) to combine their truck units in Japan will give the German group a more "balanced" market position in Asia and reduce its reliance on China, Daimler Truck's CEO said on Tuesday.

During a conference call, Martin Daum initially said the tie-up would have no effect on its operations in the Chinese market. But later when asked whether the deal hoped to achieve greater independence from China, he said: "You could see that as a consideration for the whole thing."

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Kirsti Knolle











