Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Daimler doesn't see long-term electric vehicle goals hit by chip shortage

1 minute read

Ola Kaellenius, chairman of Daimler AG, speaks during the presentation of the EQE ahead of the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 5, 2021. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MUNICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) does not believe its long-term electric vehicle goals will be affected by a shortage in semiconductors, board member Britta Seeger said on Monday.

"We are also affected by the chip crisis. We are extending leasing contracts so we can keep clients mobile," Seeger said.

"We are trying to find good solutions for our clients despite the shortage. We expect a certain level of volatility at least until the end of the year.... we assume our EQ offensive will not be affected," she added in Munich.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 7:43 AM UTC

Qualcomm says it will supply chip for new Renault electric vehicle

Qualcomm Inc on Monday said it will supply a key computing chip for the digital dashboard in a new Renault SA electric vehicle.

Autos & Transportation
Chinese automaker Geely hires former Bentley design chief
Autos & Transportation
Piaggio, KTM, Honda and Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium
Autos & Transportation
Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'
Autos & Transportation
Ryanair ends talks with Boeing on large 737 MAX 10 order