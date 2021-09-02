Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Daimler expects Mercedes Q3 sales significantly below Q2 - report

An employee at a Mercedes-Benz dealership, wearing a protective mask, prepares a vehicle, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) expects significantly lower sales at its Mercedes unit in the third quarter compared to the previous one due to a global shortage in semiconductors, its chief executive told Automobilwoche weekly.

"With the plant closings at semiconductor suppliers in Malaysia and elsewhere, the challenge has now become even greater, so that our sales in the third quarter will probably be noticeably below the second quarter," Ola Kaellenius on Thursday was quoted as saying.

