Autos & TransportationDaimler to hire 1,000 programmers in Germany -Automobilwoche

The Daimler logo is seen before the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) will create 1,000 new jobs for software programmers at its S-Class production facility to develop its planned operating system for electric vehicles, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday.

The hiring comes as part of a broader drive to recruit a total of 3,000 programmers worldwide to strengthen Daimler's software hubs in centres including Berli, Tel Aviv, Seattle and Beijing, the weekly magazine reported.

Daimler's MBOS system, which will run electric-only vehicles, is expected to hit the market in 2024 as Daimler takes on electric-only rival Tesla (TSLA.O) and seeks to resist encroachment by Silicon Valley into the automotive industry.

“With this system, Mercedes-Benz has the central control of all vehicle domains and thus the customer interfaces," Sajjad Khan, chief technology officer at Daimler's flagship Mercedes brand, was quoted as saying by Automobilwoche.

