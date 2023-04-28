Daimler launches new electric vehicle medium-duty truck brand in US















SAN FRANCISCO, April 27 (Reuters) - Commercial vehicle maker Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) on Thursday launched Rizon, a medium-duty electric truck brand for the United States, aiming to take on the likes of Isuzu Motors Ltd (7202.T) and Toyota Motor Corp's truck and bus unit Hino Motors.

Rizon will offer Class 4 and 5 trucks with lithium iron phosphate battery technology and start production in the third quarter of 2023, Andreas Deuschle, the global head of Rizon, said on a call with reporters.

Distribution will start in the fourth quarter through an exclusive agreement with Velocity Vehicle Group, the company said.

